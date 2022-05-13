Area Births - May 13

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Kristina and Seth Hausauer, New Salem, 1:56 p.m. May 3.
With the start of May comes the beginning of North Dakota's paddlefish snagging season.
A judge has revoked probation and ordered jail time in several cases for a man who has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of a 77-year-old Mandan man.
North Dakota Poet Laureate and award-winning author Larry Woiwode died April 28. He was 80.
A Washburn man in prison after pleading guilty to rape in Morton County has pleaded not guilty to five sexual assault charges in a Burleigh Co…
The levee that protects Mandan from floods is being recertified, and officials have applied for a federal grant to lower the local cost share.
State officials for a second time have refused to wade into a debate over who owns the historic Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge, potentially leavi…
Voters in Morton County have dozens of candidates to choose from during the June election, though some races do not have more candidates than …
North Dakota lawmakers sought to tighten or change election procedures last year through dozens of bills, but the few that passed won't result…
Mandan Public Works will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. May 16, according to information released by the city of Mandan.
