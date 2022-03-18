Area Births - March 18

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Emily VanTongeren and Tyler Bier, Mandan, 9:48 p.m. March 9.
Chronic wasting disease in western North Dakota deer appears to be spreading from two directions, and state wildlife officials are hoping to s…
The three Republican members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation were among numerous lawmakers pushing for the United States to ban imports of Russian oil -- and they got their wish Tuesday.
Preservation group Friends of the Rail Bridge is claiming that the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge is property of the state of North Dakota
Kid Rock will rock the North Dakota State Fair this summer, and several top country acts and an award-winning rapper also are scheduled to perform.
North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is offering more elk licenses but fewer moose licenses this year.
The Mandan Progress Organization is accepting applications for 2022 Local Events Grants.
North Dakotans have a lot to say about the Biden administration’s plans to curb emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that can leak from oil field infrastructure.
A Mandan man charged with four counts of attempted murder in an early January shooting has pleaded not guilty.
Candidates have until 4 p.m. April 11 to file to appear on the ballot for the city of Mandan.
