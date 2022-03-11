Area Births - March 11

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Matt and Dana Heid, Mandan, 12:39 p.m. March 5.
North Dakota's Insurance Department is exploring whether blockchain technology could help identify uninsured drivers -- an avenue critics say …
A Mandan man charged with four counts of attempted murder in an early January shooting has pleaded not guilty.
North Dakotans will get a break on their 2021 state income taxes through a credit voted in by the Legislature last fall.
Heskett Station north of Mandan burned coal for the last time on Thursday. MDU is retiring the power plant's two coal units and adding another natural gas unit.
A man who police said struck and killed a pedestrian in Mandan the morning after he was arrested for DUI in Bismarck will spend 10 years in prison.
A Minot man is under arrest after Bismarck-area narcotics officers say they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, 3 ½ pounds of marijuana and nearly $6,…
Three people are in custody after police executed search warrants at two Mandan residences and confiscated more than 5,000 illegal pills and t…
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to consider an appeal of the yearslong lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Dozens of local government positions in the Burleigh-Morton area are up for election in 2022.
