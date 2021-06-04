Area Births - June 4

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Andren and Shawnee Muller, Mandan, 8:07 p.m. May 24.
The 2021 Legislature extended a burial benefit for spouses and eligible dependents of military veterans to be interred at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
A Dickinson man is dead and a Mandan woman seriously injured after being run over by an SUV on a Dickinson street.
A Mandan woman is charged with three drug felonies and child endangerment after police say they found dealer amounts of heroin and methampheta…
There will be no garbage or recycling pickup in Mandan on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.
North Dakota landowners are now able to post their land electronically.
A Bottineau man with a diverse criminal background has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for bilking a Morton County family out of more than $500,000.
A Flasher man with a criminal history that includes animal abuse and forgery has been convicted of theft and sentenced to serve about three mo…
A federal judge will not allow the state of North Dakota to intervene in the lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline.
North Dakota families who participate in the Child Care Assistance Program are benefiting from additional federal funding authorized late last…
A Morton County jury on Wednesday convicted a Moffit man of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Mandan man last summer.
