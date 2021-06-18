Area Births - June 18

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Tina Foyt and Chris Stephens, Mandan, 10:12 a.m. June 1.
Morton County officials have identified the Bismarck man they say drowned Saturday when his jet ski tipped in the Missouri River.
The Otter Creek 55 Mountain Bike Race and Festival has a race for everyone, including a race for kids and for those with electric bikes.
The Mandan School Board met in a special session on Tuesday to approve two purchase agreements for the construction of a new high school.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is planning a DUI checkpoint somewhere in Morton County from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday.
Police have arrested two Mandan residents they say used an elderly family member's bank accounts to travel, pay off a car loan and cover traff…
A Dickinson man is dead and a Mandan woman seriously injured after being run over by an SUV on a Dickinson street.
Rick Horn, Caroline Kozojed and Sheldon Wolf will all serve another term on the Mandan School Board.
Nonresident North Dakota landowners aren't able to directly post their land electronically under a new system, but there is a solution.
Summer concerts in Mandan will kick off Tuesday, the Musicians Association announced.
The U.S. Postal Service is asking Mandan citizens for their input on a proposal to relocate the Mandan post office.
