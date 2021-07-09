 Skip to main content
Area Births - July 9
AREA BIRTHS

Area Births - July 9

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Michael and Jennifer Wetzel, Mandan, 10:24 a.m. June 29.

Son, Marie and Michael Bittner, Glen Ullin, 11:40 a.m. June 30.

Daughter, Brian and Sarah Weiler, Mandan, 3:08 p.m. July 2.

