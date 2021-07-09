Area Births - July 9
The Mandan City Commission denied a liquor license for the owner of the Silver Dollar bar, leaving the establishment's future in question.
Mandan is expecting a busy Fourth of July celebration as the Independence Day Parade and Art in the Park return to normal on Main Street after…
A Morton County jury has acquitted a Mandan man who was accused of setting his house on fire to collect insurance money.
A federal grand jury has indicted two men on drug charges including one that alleges they sold fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose.
Law enforcement agencies statewide will be cracking down on seat belt violations over the next two months.
Traditional Fourth of July holiday events are set in Bismarck-Mandan next weekend -- some of them returning to normal after pandemic disruptions last summer.
Morton County 4-H Horse Judging Team members brought home awards from state horse judging, held recently at the North Dakota Horse Expo in Minot.
A veteran judge in the state’s South Central Judicial District has announced his retirement.
The long-running Fort Lincoln Trolley has suspended its 2021 season, and intends to resume operations in summer 2022.
Wednesday is the deadline for qualified consumers to apply for a refund of state gas taxes paid in 2020.