Area Births - July 30
The trial of a man accused of killing four people in Mandan two years ago is on track to start Aug. 2 at the Morton County Courthouse, rather than at the state Capitol.
A Bismarck man who police say shot his young nephew in the chest with a BB gun now faces two felony charges in Morton County.
North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality has issued blue-green algae advisories for 16 lakes, including Sweet Briar Lake in Morton County.
The state’s top prosecutor is warning North Dakotans that a man barred from acting as a contractor and facing criminal charges may again be defrauding homeowners.
The driver of a van involved in a crash that claimed the life of a Mandan woman and injured four others has been charged with four felonies.
Nearly 4 million acres of private land throughout North Dakota have been electronically posted in the premiere of a new online system.
Farmers Union Insurance has opened its first Financial Products Agency in Mandan. The office includes agents Phil Halvorson, Dustin Anderson, …
Drought is no stranger to North Dakota, but this one is one of the worst this century.
The North Dakota Supreme Court has decided to keep a soon-to-be-vacant South Central District judgeship where it's currently chambered, in Mandan.
The annual Fill the Bus event in Bismarck has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18.