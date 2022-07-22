 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area births - July 22, 2022

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Brookelle and Jordan Bartsch, Mandan, 5:03 p.m. July 12. 

Daughter, Cole Miller and Kayla Beaudry, Mandan, 1:19 p.m. July 13. 

 

 

