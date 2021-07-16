 Skip to main content
Area Births - July 16
CHI St. Alexius

Son, Samantha and Jason Bold, Mandan, 5:19 p.m. July 5.

Daughter, Heather Eisenbeis and Alex Hoff, Mandan, 7:35 a.m. July 8.

Daughter, Chris and Lindsey Satnan, Mandan, 7:42 a.m. July 9.

Son, Kassandra Brady, Mandan, 2:54 p.m. July 9.

