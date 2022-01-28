Area Births - Jan. 28

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Marc Cunningham and Sara Salveson, Mandan, 4:20 a.m. Jan. 18.
Son, Trent and Kelsey Boyce, Mandan, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 18.
A 27-year-old man faces four felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill a Mandan store employee and assaulting her with a Taser he took …
A judge has dismissed a felony charge against a woman police say transferred more than $300,000 from a joint account to her own in the last two years.
A state judge has ruled that thousands of documents related to security during the construction in North Dakota of the heavily protested Dakot…
The deadline to protest a Mandan trail project has been extended after a delay in mailing letters to inform residents of the protest deadline.
The North Dakota Court System is getting a federal grant of nearly $1 million for an effort to reduce delays in criminal case processing.
Newly appointed State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has announced his plan to run for a full term.
A 56-year-old man is charged with four counts of attempted murder after police on Jan. 7 responded to a call of shots being fired outside a Ma…
Mandan attorney Ryan Norrell will be the new general counsel for Gov. Doug Burgum's office.
School boards in Bismarck and Mandan recently awarded bids for work on new and expanding facilities.
The man convicted of the brutal slayings of four people at a property management business in Mandan nearly three years ago will spend the rest…
