Area births - Jan. 27, 2023

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Nathan and Suzanne Nagel, Mandan, 8:38 p.m. Jan. 19. 

Son, Leslie Hellebush Hertz and Benjamin Hertz, Mandan, 1:58 p.m. Jan. 20. 

 

