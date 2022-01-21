Area Births - Jan. 21

CHI St. Alexius
Son, McKenzie Johnson and Jesse Sweeney, Mandan, 3:02 p.m. Jan. 6.
A Mandan man facing charges in skateboarding incidents in two counties has pleaded not guilty to charges in an unrelated case.
School boards in Bismarck and Mandan recently awarded bids for work on new and expanding facilities.
A 56-year-old man is charged with four counts of attempted murder after police on Jan. 7 responded to a call of shots being fired outside a Ma…
The year was 1971. The voting age dropped from 21 to 18, seat belts weren’t mandatory, and Disney World officially opened. And a young man nam…
K-9 Lee is an accelerant-detecting dog for use in investigating suspected arson or suspicious fires.
The car on the hoist at Capital Heights Auto Clinic needs a new catalytic converter. Morgan Kraft -- an air wrench in her hands and a penlight…
A Bismarck man accused of paying a teenage boy $100 to break into a home and steal money owed in a drug debt will stand trial in April.
Electronic land posting appears to have been an overall success in its first year in North Dakota.
The deadline to protest a Mandan trail project has been extended after a delay in mailing letters to inform residents of the protest deadline.
A federal judge has sided with local law enforcement in a case brought by Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrators alleging excessive use of force by police at a protest site in November 2016.
