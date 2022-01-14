Area Births - Jan. 14

CHI St. Alexius
Son, McKenzie Johnson and Jesse Sweeney, Mandan, 3:02 p.m. Jan. 6.
A state judge has ruled that thousands of documents related to security during the construction in North Dakota of the heavily protested Dakot…
Morton County and North Dakota Highway Patrol officers arrested three men on Interstate 94 after finding more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine…
North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department has expanded its "12 Months-12 Hikes Challenge" for this year.
The car on the hoist at Capital Heights Auto Clinic needs a new catalytic converter. Morgan Kraft -- an air wrench in her hands and a penlight…
A federal judge has sided with local law enforcement in a case brought by Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrators alleging excessive use of force by police at a protest site in November 2016.
North Dakota’s longest-serving attorney general won’t seek reelection next year.
The man convicted of the brutal slayings of four people at a property management business in Mandan nearly three years ago will spend the rest…
Two high-profile homicides dominated crime news in the Bismarck-Mandan area this year, but there were several other notable cases.
From July 2020 to June 2021, civil asset forfeitures in North Dakota totaled nearly $425,000 in cash, 13 vehicles and 15 firearms.
