Area Births - Feb. 4

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Jayden Aberle and Tanner Glines, Mandan, 1:18 a.m. Jan. 25.
The man sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing four people at a rental management business on The Strip in Mandan three…
Petitioners gathered fewer than two-thirds of the signatures required to prompt a vote on legalizing recreational marijuana through North Dakota's constitution.
Anna Novak, of Hazen, is seeking a Republican endorsement for a North Dakota House seat in District 33, where two incumbents are seeking reelection.
North Dakota's economy is showing signs of recovery and growth, according to a quarterly outlook from North Dakota State University.
A 27-year-old man faces four felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill a Mandan store employee and assaulting her with a Taser he took …
The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a judge was right to deny a Mandan man’s claim that undisclosed DNA evidence would clear him of manslaughter.
North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases in the third quarter of 2021 were up 12.1% from the same three months the previous year, when the c…
Mandan attorney Ryan Norrell will be the new general counsel for Gov. Doug Burgum's office.
School boards in Bismarck and Mandan recently awarded bids for work on new and expanding facilities.
