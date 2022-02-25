Area Births - Feb. 25

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Sam and Kylie Schaaf, Hebron, 12:49 p.m. Feb. 9.
Three people are in custody after police executed search warrants at two Mandan residences and confiscated more than 5,000 illegal pills and t…
The North Dakota Supreme Court is weighing whether to further delay the public release of about 16,000 documents relating to construction secu…
A judge has ordered a Linton woman to pay a Mandan tattoo studio owner more than $25,000 in restitution after she pleaded guilty to making imp…
Gov. Doug Burgum has selected the board chair of Bismarck-based Capital Electric Cooperative to fill a vacancy on the North Dakota Public Service Commission.
The Sew Connection has opened in Mandan. The shop located at 104 Second Ave. NW offers space to local sewists as well as alterations, design s…
Four finalists have been named for the 2022 Mandan Business Pitch Challenge, according to information released by the city of Mandan.
The family of a Mandan man who died after a traffic stop two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and several police …
Former North Dakota Petroleum Council Vice President Kari Bjerke Cutting is seeking a GOP endorsement for District 33 House.
Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.
North Dakota's state veterinarian is urging poultry owners in the state to increase biosecurity efforts after the discovery of bird flu in the…
