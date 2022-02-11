Area Births - Feb. 11

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Mike and Mariana Hatten, Mandan, 9:08 a.m. Feb. 3.
North Dakotans have $104 million in unclaimed property registered with the state, and officials would like to return it to its rightful owners.
North Dakota is getting a record $46.4 million from the federal government to help low-income residents cover heating costs this winter -- mor…
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has withdrawn from its role as a cooperating agency in the ongoing environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
North Dakota's state veterinarian is urging poultry owners in the state to increase biosecurity efforts after the discovery of bird flu in the…
The man sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing four people at a rental management business on The Strip in Mandan three…
The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a judge was right to deny a Mandan man’s claim that undisclosed DNA evidence would clear him of manslaughter.
A 27-year-old man faces four felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill a Mandan store employee and assaulting her with a Taser he took …
Montana-Dakota Utilities electric customers will see a small reduction in their monthly bills beginning in February.
A 56-year-old man is charged with four counts of attempted murder after police on Jan. 7 responded to a call of shots being fired outside a Ma…
Anna Novak, of Hazen, is seeking a Republican endorsement for a North Dakota House seat in District 33, where two incumbents are seeking reelection.
