AREA BIRTHS

Area Births - Dec. 31

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Eric and Amanda Jensen, Mandan, 1:05 a.m. Dec. 19.

Son, Ben and Laura Roemmich, Mandan, 6:36 a.m. Dec. 20.

Son, Christopher Sundahl and Dakota Hoots, Mandan, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 25.

