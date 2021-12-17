 Skip to main content
AREA BIRTHS

Area Births - Dec. 17

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Brian and Amy Steckler, Mandan, 12:32 p.m. Dec. 9.

Daughter, Jesse and Breanna Kist, Mandan, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 10.

 

