Area Births - Dec. 17

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Brian and Amy Steckler, Mandan, 12:32 p.m. Dec. 9.
Daughter, Jesse and Breanna Kist, Mandan, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 10.
Mandan police have arrested a Bismarck man suspected of breaking into an apartment, pointing a gun at a woman and stealing $200.
Authorities have arrested a Mandan man they say had 68 fentanyl pills in his car and told them he’d sold thousands of pills in recent months.
A trial date has been set for a Mandan man facing four felony charges for allegedly driving drunk with two children in the car.
North Dakota health officials are testing for the concerning new variant of the coronavirus and urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine o…
A Mandan man whose August arrest was captured on video and led to the reprimand of a Bismarck police officer is now accused of preventing arrest and escape in two Morton County cases.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a St. Anthony woman who police allege transferred more than $300,000 from a joint account to her own acc…
The U.S. Postal Service is moving forward with a plan to relocate the Mandan post office.
The PSC has scheduled a hearing on the latest request from a wind farm operator seeking more time to comply with a year-end deadline to install light mitigation technology.
An 86-year-old New Salem man accused of threatening to kill a Morton County deputy sheriff has pleaded not guilty.
State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger will resign and leave office Jan. 3, a decision made following his detainment in jail Monday for de…
