AREA BIRTHS

Area Births - Dec. 10

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Vanessa and Phil Harr, Mandan, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 29. 

Son, David and Katrina Kuntz, Mandan, 2:37 a.m. Nov. 30. 

Son, Melissa and Kjell Kroh, Mandan, 7:41 a.m. Dec. 1. 

Son, Austin and Courtney Maier, Almont, 8:20 a.m. Dec. 3. 

