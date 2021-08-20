Area Births - Aug. 20

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Levi and Vanessa Hoff, Hebron, 5:04 a.m. Aug. 15.
Mandan police are reminding the public to lock vehicles and remove valuables from inside.
Attorneys defending quadruple murder suspect Chad Isaak rested their case Wednesday morning at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan after qu…
Knife River Contracting reports crack sealing continues from Twin City Drive to Sixth Ave NE, according to information released by the city of…
Span wire signals will be installed this fall at the intersection of Memorial Highway and Third St. SE/Bisman Ave, according to information re…
The 10th annual Gospel Fest will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Mandan Eagles Club, 1400 Collins Ave.
No one was seriously injured in a five-vehicle pileup at an Interstate 94 construction zone in Mandan.
Testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing four workers at a Mandan business two years ago.
Surveillance video footage stitched together by prosecutors and investigators shows the suspect who they say traversed roadways and parking lo…
The recent move by Central Dakota Communications to a new dispatch center was done with no service interruptions.
GLEN ULLIN — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Wyoming woman who died along with her two children in a fiery interstate crash…
