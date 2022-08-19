Area births - Aug. 19, 2022

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Jacob and Kara Lawler, Mandan, 10:12 p.m. Aug. 14.
Tags
- Kylee
- Alexius
- Steele
- Austin Eichman
- Garrison
- Birth
- Daughter
- Zach
- Corey
- Kasey Mollman
- Burton
- Rosie Candy
- Amy Bolle
- Center
- Caleb
- Jim
- Ariel
- Kylie Petrik
- Josh
- Allison Cofer
- Harvey
- Kyle
- Kerry
- Bismarck
- Michael
- Sarah Schimke
- Kristina
- Keith
- Evan
- Katrina Winterberg
- Seth Hausauer
- Napoleon
- Curtis
- Taylor
- Megan Arthaud
- Michelle Brown
- Madison
- Isaac
- Son
- Brennan Bennington
- Shantel
- Sydney
- Tony Hipp
- Cierra Magelky
- Mandan
- Cody Nelson
- Mitchell
- Peter
- Casey
- Emily Bakken
- Erica Romine
- Brandon
- Kristen
- Cody
- Linton
- Nick
- Jessica
- Ryan
- Miranda Renz
- Dustin
- Shadd Fredericks
- Eric Wilson
- Alisha Gertz
- Doron
- Benjamin
- David
- Kelly Sparks
- Matt
- Luis Martinez
- Daniella
- Glen Ullin
- Chandra Morman
- Jordan Bartsch
- Kayla Beaudry
- Agriculture
- Miller
- Matthew
- Vanessa Schaible
- Brittany Kuchenski
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!