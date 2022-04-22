Area Births - April 22

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Andy and Jessica Deichert, Flasher, 12:06 p.m. April 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Candace Brannan has been awarded the 2022-23 Jesse Stuart Fellowship at Murray State University, Kentucky. She is also the recipient of the Ma…
No staff members were injured when four boys escaped the Youth Correctional Facility in Mandan on Friday night.
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old University of Mary student whose body was found in a channel off the Missouri River last weekend.
A Mandan man with a history of child sex crimes dating to the early 1990s has been ordered to spend 40 years in federal prison for several new…
Mandan will hold its annual spring cleanup in May due to this week's storm and also has scheduled its yearly litter pickup in about three weeks.
City cancels garbage, recycling collections
Voters in Morton County have dozens of candidates to choose from during the June election, though some races do not have more candidates than …
Republican voters in a legislative district encompassing the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and nearby counties will have a state House chal…
A Bismarck man has died from injuries suffered in a March 10 crash in Mandan, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Bismarck and Mandan schools will expand their career and technical education programs with grants from the state.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.