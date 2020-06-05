APUC awards 8 grants totaling $288,000

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is funding eight projects this quarter, the state Department of Agriculture announced.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology.
The commission at its recent quarterly meeting in Bismarck voted to award grants totaling about $288,000, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
Grants include $32,000 to the BisMan Community Food Cooperative in Bismarck to support marketing, and $34,767 to Cloverdale Foods Co. in Mandan to boost bacon production.
A full list of awards can be found on the agriculture department's website, at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/.
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing July 21-22 in Medora. Applications for that meeting must be received by July 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.
