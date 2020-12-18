April trial date set in Mandan pedestrian death

TC Carry Moccasin, 19, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and DUI. Police say he was westbound on Mandan’s Main Street just before 5:30 a.m. Nov. 10 when the car he was driving struck Mark Streeper, 42, of Bismarck, who was standing next to a vehicle. Streeper died at the scene.

Carry Moccasin’s blood alcohol content was 0.10% when he was arrested about two hours after the crash, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He had been arrested just hours earlier in Bismarck for being in control of a vehicle while impaired. Authorities say his blood alcohol content at that time was 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit for driving of 0.08%. He was released into the custody of another adult who signed a custodial acceptance form and agreed not to let Carry Moccasin drive for eight hours.