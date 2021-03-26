Applications open for Mandan local events grants

The Mandan Progress Organization is accepting applications for 2021 Local Events Grants.

The program was created to provide seed money to organizations that want to host local events that contribute to the economic well-being of the community and/or increase quality of life. It's funded through the 1% city restaurant and lodging tax.

There is $20,000 available; grant applicants may request up to $5,000. Applications are available online at www.MandanProgress.com under the Programs menu. The deadline to apply is March 31.

