American Angus Association members elect Richard Tokach as convention delegate

Richard Tokach, Saint Anthony, has been elected as a delegate to the 139th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tokach, a member of the American Angus Association headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 304 Angus breeders selected by fellow members in North Dakota to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the association's board.

