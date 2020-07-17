Alzheimer’s support group launches virtually

Alzheimer’s support group launches virtually

{{featured_button_text}}

The Alzheimer’s Association will offer virtual caregiver support groups from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every last Wednesday of the month. The support groups conducted by trained facilitators are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to develop a support system, talk through issues and learn about community resources.

The groups are free and open to all caregivers of an individual with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Registration is required.

Visit www.communityresourcefinder.org for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News