Alzheimer’s support group launches virtually

The Alzheimer’s Association will offer virtual caregiver support groups from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every last Wednesday of the month. The support groups conducted by trained facilitators are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to develop a support system, talk through issues and learn about community resources.
The groups are free and open to all caregivers of an individual with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Registration is required.
Visit www.communityresourcefinder.org for more information.
