All suspects in July 3 Mandan stabbing now set for trial

All four men charged with murder conspiracy in connection with a July 3 stabbing in Mandan are now set for trial.

Edward Nuckols, 32, of Bismarck, on Monday waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy charge and one count of criminal street gang activity. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig scheduled his trial for Feb. 10-12.

The dates coincide with the trials of co-defendants Nicholas Kinsella-Greff, 28, of Mandan; Girard Glaser, 49, of Mandan; and Nash Wollan, 48, of Williston.

The charges stem from an incident at a street dance at the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan. Authorities allege the men are members or aspiring members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club and plotted to attack a member of the rival Hell’s Angels. A man not associated with either motorcycle club was stabbed several times and suffered a collapsed lung, police said.

The U.S. Department of Justice labels the Sons of Silence and the Hell's Angels as "outlaw motorcycle gangs." North Dakota has historically been territory claimed by the Sons of Silence, police say. Another motorcycle club in recent years joined the Hell’s Angels, which Sons of Silence members may have seen as a challenge, authorities say.

