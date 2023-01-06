Al Jaeger signs off after 30 years as North Dakota secretary of state

Al Jaeger in his 30 years as North Dakota’s secretary of state has weathered 15 legislative sessions and overseen 30 statewide elections.

He’s signed 8,334 bills and 1,091 resolutions passed by the Legislature, his signature as filing officer affixed to every one.

“I thought it was something that would fit well with what I thought I do best,” the 79-year-old said. “I’m kind of a detailed-type person, and it’s proven to be correct. I like my job. I have never had any aspirations to be anything other than secretary of state.”

Elected eight times as secretary, Jaeger’s last day was Saturday. Casselton-area farmer and former Republican state representative Michael Howe succeeds him.

Beulah background

Jaeger, a Beulah native and son of a coal miner, lived in a house with three rooms and a dirt cellar until he was 5, in a Zap-area mining camp.

He began his career teaching high school for three years in Killdeer and two years in Kenmare.

During that time, he enlisted in the North Dakota National Guard, service which included the Guard response to quell spring break revelers during the infamous “Zip to Zap” fiasco in May 1969 in tiny Zap.

“We got trucked to Beulah, my hometown, and then early in the morning the next morning, we got trucked to Zap and we chased them from Zap to Beulah, and then from Beulah to Hazen,” Jaeger said.

He worked briefly as a marketing analyst for Mobil Oil in Fargo, then for two decades as a real estate agent, owning his own company for a while. His first wife died from cancer in 1979; he remarried in 1986.

In February 1992, he decided to run for secretary of state. He won the Republican Party’s endorsement, and beat the Democratic incumbent that fall.

Jaeger went on to be North Dakota’s second-longest serving secretary of state.

Tenure

Jaeger first won election as a Republican at a time when Democrats largely controlled state government; his seven reelections saw North Dakota’s shift to a deeply Republican state.

In his tenure, the office moved from completely paper to online, and rode an avalanche of business filings during the Bakken oil boom.

He counts highlights in attending the 2003 ceremony for North Dakota’s Sakakawea statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol, and the 2013 christening of the USS North Dakota submarine, both with his late wife, Kathy.

“Kathy and I are sitting 5 feet from the center of the Capitol rotunda, and it just hits me that that’s where presidents have lied in the state, and here we are as part of the North Dakota delegation, being able to do that,” Jaeger said of the statue ceremony.

He praised his “dedicated” employees throughout his tenure, saying “it doesn’t happen without staff.”

“These are North Dakota people who have a work ethic, and they have served the public very well. They’re the ones that come into contact with the customers,” Jaeger said.

He said he’s valued gaining trust with lawmakers most of all. Over the years he found freshman legislators to sponsor bills related to his office, “tutoring them a little bit” as to the legislative process.

Gaining lawmakers’ support to sponsor bills, “that’s trust, and I took that very seriously,” Jaeger said.

His tenure hasn’t been without criticism, notably for modernizing technology. He acknowledged going through “a couple campaigns where I was beat up on it.”

He attributes the issue to headwinds in the Legislature and vendors unaware of the complexity of his office. He provided the Tribune with an 18-year timeline outlining technology projects.

“The history is there of our attempts and what resources we didn’t receive,” he said.

In 2018, the Republican Party endorsed Mandan businessman Will Gardner for secretary, but he later withdrew after his conviction for window peeping surfaced. Jaeger reentered the race as an independent and won his final term.

Jaeger’s last years in office were marked by litigation unfolding over the state’s voter identification requirements, which American Indian tribes said burdened voters on reservations, where many residents lack street addresses.

Transition

Howe has met several times with Jaeger and staff as Howe transitions into office.

Jaeger said it “takes a little bit” to get acclimated to the office. The transition has gone “very well,” and Jaeger said he’s told Howe “I’m not going to vanish” should he like to consult him.

Howe, 36, recently moved to Bismarck from West Fargo with his wife, Katie Ralston Howe. He’s had meetings on the office budget request and with organizations such as the North Dakota Association of Counties.

He called Jaeger and outgoing Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum “very gracious with their time throughout the campaign and now in the transition.”

Howe has also reached out to key lawmakers whose committees will be handling election-related bills.

“It’s an open line of communication with the legislative branch, with the counties as that process moves forward, all of us being on the same page and aware of what’s going on,” Howe said.

He is appointing Deputy Tax Commissioner Sandy McMerty as his deputy, citing her state government background, including helping the state implement the Help America Vote Act of 2002.

The secretary’s office has 33 employees and a two-year budget of about $14 million. The office oversees elections, tracks campaign spending reports, registers lobbyists, and licenses businesses, home inspectors, contractors, notaries public, nonprofit groups and other organizations. It maintains a central indexing system of liens against crops, real estate and other property and is a repository for trademarks and trade names.

The secretary also serves on the Board of University and School Lands, the State Canvassing Board, the State Historical Board and the Emergency Commission.

‘For the entire people’

Silrum credits Jaeger’s leadership, “that Al understands clearly that he’s elected through a political process but he governs for the entire people of North Dakota, whether they voted for him or not.

“He does not act politically in his role as secretary of state, so I’ve always seen his leadership as being genuine, honest to a fault and always willing to do what the law says, not what he thinks would be best for him,” Silrum said.

He first met Jaeger in the late 1990s when the two met at Camp of the Cross Ministries on Lake Sakakawea, where Jaeger brought his family and where Silrum worked as executive director.

“Al is such a conversationalist, we would always wind up in conversations when he was there dropping off his family,” Silrum said. The two also knew each other through church.

Silrum began in 2003 after learning previous Deputy Cory Fong was leaving to work for then-Gov. John Hoeven’s reelection campaign. Silrum emailed Jaeger “on a whim” to consider hiring him.

Silrum said “it’s uncertain at this point” what will be next for him, though he is “looking.”

He called the office among the most advanced of secretaries of state in the country, citing the multitude of online services and being among the first to make election-night results available online.

“We’ve never bragged about it, but it is the truth,” Silrum said.

Future plans

Jaeger said he has no desire to be a snowbird in retirement, but will “take care of my archives.”

He’ll sort through items of both of his late wives and other family, such as Kathy’s quilting items and a radio from his early childhood home in a Zap-area mining camp.

He’s donated items to the State Historical Society of North Dakota, and said he’ll struggle with what to keep or part with.

“It’s going to take some time,” he said.

He’d also like to travel more of the state, see historical sites and state parks and visit towns such as Marmarth and Walhalla to see local attractions on day trips.

“I think people are expecting that I’m going to go travel the world and do whatever, and my simple answer is I’m going to go home,” Jaeger quipped.