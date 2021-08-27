Ag research board seeks public input

The North Dakota State Board of Agricultural Research and Education is seeking public input on needs in the state.

The group more commonly known as SBARE provides the Legislature and governor with recommendations on how the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and North Dakota State University Extension can best address needs. Public input will help shape recommendations for the 2023 legislative session.

Two input sessions are scheduled:

Nov. 2-3: NDSU Harry D. McGovern Alumni Center, 1241 N. University Drive, Fargo

Dec. 7: Dickinson Research Extension Center, 1041 State Ave., Dickinson

To set up a time to present 10-15 minutes of testimony, contact Melissa Schwengler at 701-231-7656 or melissa.schwengler@ndsu.edu to reserve a time slot.

Written testimony can be mailed to SBARE, NDSU Dept. 7520, P.O. Box 6050, Fargo, ND 58108-6050; emailed to sbare@ndsu.edu; or submitted online at ndsu.edu/vpag/sbare/stakeholder_input_request.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0