After Mandan diesel spill, bill aims to bolster response to contaminated land

Several lawmakers who supported the bill highlighted a provision requiring that a record of controls put in place at a site be filed with the city or county and with each person holding an interest in the land.

“I think the notice of having this information recorded against the property is beneficial for anyone who’s looking at purchasing the property in the future or lenders who may want to finance on it,” said Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo. “Everyone knows upfront what they’re getting into with regard to the condition of the property.”

The bill also requires Glatt’s department to create a database of all environmental covenants in the state.

Rep. Jeffery Magrum, R-Hazelton, opposed the legislation, saying he wanted to protect states' rights. He said he was concerned the bill would lead to an "expansion," in that North Dakota would join forces with other states or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has a separate program for cleaning up large contaminated sites. He cited concerns about the incoming Biden administration, which is expected to take a far tougher stance on environmental issues than the Trump administration did.