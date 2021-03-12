Absentee ballots available for Mandan Public Schools special election

Absentee ballot applications are now available for a special election about funding two new Mandan schools, and public forums in the runup to the vote have been finalized.

The election over a proposed $84 million bond for Mandan Public Schools to build a new high school and elementary school will be held April 13.

There will be four polling sites: Fort Lincoln Elementary School, Mandan Middle School, the Brave Center, and the Mandan Park District at 2600 46th Ave. SE.

If approved by at least 60% of voters, the bond would increase property taxes about $121 for every $100,000 of value.

Voters can download an application at http://bit.ly/3sSLE6l and return it one of several ways: Going to the voting drop box at the Braves Center, emailing Ryan.Lagasse@msd1.org, faxing to 701-751-6674 or mailing to: Mandan Public School District, Attn: Business Manager, 901 Division St. NW, Mandan ND, 58554.

Absentee ballots must be returned or postmarked by 5 p.m. April 12.

The district also will be holding two public forums in advance of the election -- at 7 p.m. on March 24 and April 5 at Mandan High School.

Questions can be directed to Business Manager Ryan Lagasse at 701-751-6500.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

