AARP opposes MDU's proposed electric rate increase; company calls proposal 'prudent'

AARP North Dakota is opposing an electric rate increase proposed by Montana-Dakota Utilities, saying it unfairly targets residential customers and doesn't give them enough ability to counteract the hike by reducing usage.

MDU, which hasn't had an electric rate increase in five years, maintains it is making a reasonable request.

The Bismarck-based company is asking the North Dakota Public Service Commission to approve an overall 12.3% increase, or $25.4 million. The increase for residential customers would be 17%. For a residential customer using 800 kilowatts of power per month, the dollar increase would be just under $15.

AARP has concerns that a jump in rates would adversely impact people age 50 and older, for whom the group advocates.

“Many of older North Dakotans are on fixed incomes and already struggling to balance paying utility bills, manage household expenses, and buying food and medicine," Advocacy Director Janelle Moos said. "An increase like this can cause true hardship."

AARP said it also objects to residential customers getting a 17% increase while commercial customers would see an 8% hike.

"Residential customers should not get double the increase," Moos said.

MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said the proposal is structured that way "based on a study that determines how much it costs to serve each customer group, so one customer group is not subsidizing another customer group. If the request is approved as filed, residential customers would still be paying less than the cost to serve them, but the request gets it closer."

AARP also objects to a proposed increase in the basic service charge, a fixed fee that all customers pay regardless of how much electricity they use. The charge for residential customers would go from about $14 a month to $20.

"You can't control that by turning down the thermostat," AARP North Dakota State Director Josh Askvig told the Tribune in an interview in early June.

Hanson on June 30 said the goal is to have the monthly charge as close as possible to the cost of serving the customer.

"The fuel cost is where customers can lower their bill by reducing usage. It’s the largest segment of their bill," he said.

AARP has asked to intervene in the case so it can participate in a PSC hearing by providing testimony and cross-examining MDU representatives.

Hanson said the intervening process "results in a robust discussion and helps drive the best result for our customers and the company.

"We feel we submitted a prudent request and look forward to working through the regulatory process," he said.

Hanson earlier cited investments in company facilities -- including a new turbine at Heskett Station north of Mandan, which is being converted from coal to natural gas -- along with increases in expenses and also inflation as reasons for the rate hike request. The company last had an electric rate increase in 2017, of 3.7%.

MDU serves 93,500 electric customers in 119 North Dakota communities.

The PSC hasn't yet scheduled a public hearing in the case. A final decision on the rate increase is likely months away. In the meantime, regulators have approved an interim 6.6% rate increase that translates to $5.33 for the average residential customer, Prairie Public reported. The interim increase is subject to refund if the PSC's final order is less than 6.6%.