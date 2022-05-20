'A tale of 2 different springs': North Dakota's agriculture challenges far different in 2022

A year ago Jeff Schafer was one of many North Dakota cattle producers facing the possibility of selling off cows as historic drought gripped the state.

That grip loosened this spring -- not in the way the president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Association might have chosen, but in the form of record snowstorms that dumped feet of snow.

“It’s a tale of two different springs,” said Schafer, 56, who ranches near New Rockford.

It’s a sentiment shared by ag producers across the state. By mid-May of last year nearly 20% of the state -- mostly in the central and north central -- was in exceptional drought, the worst of four U.S. Drought Monitor categories. The rest of the western two-thirds of the state was in extreme drought, and most of the Red River Valley and part of the southeast were in severe or moderate drought. A week into May more than 800 wildfires had burned 8 ½ times the number of acres that had burned in all of 2020.

This year there’s moisture -- only about a third of the state is in any drought category -- but fuel is about $2 per gallon more costly than a year ago. Some commonly used fertilizers have tripled in cost since last year; and as most of the state’s farmers -- delayed by those April snowstorms -- head for the fields at the same time, local ag product providers will scramble to keep them supplied with fuel and ag chemicals.

Plenty of factors

Many factors are at play in this year’s planting season in addition to the weather: supply chain issues abound; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting global trade; crop prices are soaring; but so is the cost of fuel, fertilizer and equipment.

The situation last spring had some cattle producers thinning herds as pasture quality and quantity declined. Schafer said that during this year's April weather he had “more victories than losses," but he knows ranchers lost calves during the storms. The storms brought moisture, and the outlook for better pasture and full stock dams is much better this year, but “if you don’t have a calf to sell to support the feed cost, there’s going to be cows coming to town,” he said.

“If it warms up and we get some green grass, it’ll be a godsend,” Schafer said.

Farmers like Jim Pellman, of McClusky, who serves on the North Dakota Wheat Commission, in 2021 debated how much fertilizer to apply: the normal amount, and hope for rain; or cut back, assuming the drought would stick around. He was in the field by April 20 last year, but that date wasn't close to realistic this year due to the snow and muddy conditions.

“We had low fertilizer prices and no rain last year,” he said. “This year is almost the exact opposite.”

High input costs this year could be offset by high grain prices, Velva-area producer Paul Thomas said. Farmers who grow an average crop and do a good job of marketing should have a profitable year. It’s important for producers to build a financial cushion in such years because “whenever you have price surges, the first thing to fall is always crop prices,” Thomas said. That could be next year or the following one.

“Those are the years that become extremely challenging,” he said. “You can’t make the numbers work. You can’t even make stuff up to make it work.”

Supply chain issues will come into play too. An implement dealer has encouraged him to buy and keep on hand commonly needed parts out of concern for the availability. Area tire dealers have told him it could take a year to get certain tires.

The delays caused by the spring storms will also mean nearly every farmer in the state will want to get started about the same time. That creates a smaller window for the delivery of ag chemicals such as anhydrous ammonia, which generally isn’t stockpiled but is applied from tanks that retailers fill or swap out with farmers.

“When there’s a rush and they’re all on the same time frame, they just can’t physically fill tanks fast enough,” Thomas said.

Way behind

About 8% of the state’s spring wheat was planted at the beginning of last week, according to the most recent update from the Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. That lagged behind 63% planted at the same time last year. One percent of the state’s corn was planted, compared to 33% in 2021. About 11% of the state’s oats were in the ground, behind last year’s progress of 47%. Barley was at 6% planted, well behind the 60% that was planted by this time in 2021.

Pasture and range conditions were 11% very poor, 34% poor, 35% fair, 19% good and 1% excellent. Stock water supplies were at 6% very short, 19% short, 65% adequate, and 10% surplus, the service said.

The situation doesn’t reach crisis level, at least as Thomas sees it.

“I prefer to use the word challenge,” said the board member of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association.

Thomas before the mid-April blizzard was ready to start planting. The soil was dry and at a temperature that made it safe to plant. His drill was hooked up to a tractor. His plan for getting his crop in as early as possible seemed to be coming together.

“Then a 40-inch snowfall sets you back a couple weeks,” he said. “You have a mindset of getting it in, but now you’re doing other work. That’s not what you should be doing this time of year.”

The shortened planting season prompted Gov. Doug Burgum last Tuesday to sign an executive order granting a waiver of the hours of service requirement for commercial drivers transporting ag input products. The waiver is meant as a way to help move such items as fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed to the state’s producers. The waiver is for 30 days. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

Shadows of war

Beyond weather issues at home, the months-old invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces casts an unsettling shadow on the world’s grain supply. Both countries are major exporters of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil. The conflict has hindered delivery of the commodities, and it places doubt about “Ukraine’s ability to produce and market a crop in 2022 and Russia’s ability to be a reliable supplier given limited commercial shipping in the Black Sea,” said Frayne Olson, North Dakota State University Extension crop economist and marketing specialist.

Commodity prices jumped at the onset of the war, and that will help offset increased input prices. But those high commodity prices could drop just as quickly with the announcement of a cease-fire or a negotiated truce, Olson said.

“The big thing is just the uncertainty,” said Erica Olson, the North Dakota Wheat Commission’s market development and research manager.

The sale of wheat produced in those countries is based more on price. North Dakota spring wheat is marketed for its quality.

“Even if it doesn’t directly affect us, it’s potentially taking a chunk of the world supply out of the market, which obviously is concerning,” Erica Olson said, referring to the possible impact on world food supplies and prices.

Pellman echoed Thomas’ thoughts that higher grain prices will give farmers a profitable year even if their crops are average. He’s tested the condition of many of his fields and he’ll watch his fertilizer and herbicide applications to make sure he’s putting on the right amounts. Beyond taking those types of measures, all a farmer can do is “grin and bear it,” Pellman said.

“There’s risk in farming, that’s for sure,” he said.

