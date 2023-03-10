Nine attorneys have applied for a recently vacated judgeship in the state's South Central Judicial District.
The applicants are:
- Anna Argenti, Assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney
- Quinn Askew, of Edina, Minnesota, assistant U.S. attorney, District of Minnesota
- Patrick Brooke, of Mandan, attorney with Redmann Law
- Mary DePuydt, Wishek attorney
- Jason Hammes, of Bismarck, South Central District judicial referee
- Amanda Harris, of Bismarck, Harris Law Office, Mandan
- Jackson Lofgren, of Bismarck, attorney with Suhr and Lofgren
- David Phillips, of Bismarck, attorney with Bakke Grinolds Wiederholt
- Matthew Sagsveen, of Bismarck, director of Natural Resources and Native American Affairs Division, North Dakota Attorney General's Office
The Judicial Nominating Committee after interviews will forward to Gov. Doug Burgum the names of at least two candidates. Burgum will make the appointment.
The judgeship vacancy was created by Burgum’s appointment of Douglas Bahr to the North Dakota Supreme Court to succeed retired Justice Gerald VandeWalle. Bahr's term began Feb. 1.
The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties. Bahr was based in Bismarck.
