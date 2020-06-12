82 North Dakota nursing homes get state OK to begin reopening process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than one-third of the 218 long-term care facilities in North Dakota have received state approval to move into the first phase of reopening.

“Having 82 of them at that gate is really inspiring and exciting,” North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said Tuesday.

The association did not immediately identify the approved facilities. Some of the other 136 facilities are still completing needed testing to qualify for the first phase, while others have done so but are making sure they meet all other requirements.

Visitation at skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities has been restricted since April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced the resumption of visitation in phases.

The first phase of the state’s three-phase plan allows outdoor visitation with proper safeguards such as masks and physical distancing. It allows for the resumption of such indoor activities as communal dining and limited group activities for residents, with precautions.