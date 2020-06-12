82 North Dakota nursing homes get state OK to begin reopening process

More than one-third of the 218 long-term care facilities in North Dakota have received state approval to move into the first phase of reopening.
“Having 82 of them at that gate is really inspiring and exciting,” North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said Tuesday.
The association did not immediately identify the approved facilities. Some of the other 136 facilities are still completing needed testing to qualify for the first phase, while others have done so but are making sure they meet all other requirements.
Visitation at skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities has been restricted since April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced the resumption of visitation in phases.
The first phase of the state’s three-phase plan allows outdoor visitation with proper safeguards such as masks and physical distancing. It allows for the resumption of such indoor activities as communal dining and limited group activities for residents, with precautions.
The resumption of indoor visitation with restrictions in phase two and fully opened visitation with screening of visitors in phase three will depend on several factors, including a county’s case status and whether there are active cases in a facility.
Moving from phase one to phase three is a minimum monthlong process for a facility, Peterson said. The process could take longer in counties such as Cass and Burleigh, where there are higher numbers of coronavirus cases.
Sixteen long-term care facilities around the state had a total of 45 active cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff as of Tuesday, according to state Department of Health data. No active cases were listed in Bismarck-Mandan facilities.
Long-term care facilities in North Dakota have had 53 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department. There have been COVID-19 cases confirmed in 251 residents and 236 staff statewide.
