7,000 North Dakota landowners post land electronically

Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, who brought the bill, called the participation "absolutely wonderful." He didn't know what to expect. He's glad to see the postings are "not just little pockets."

"It's pretty well spread throughout the whole state. It's a culmination of a lot of hard work and just a great team effort to get it to here," Erbele said.

Mark Swenson, who lives by the University of Mary, electronically posted three parcels of land totaling 500 acres in Burleigh County. Posting signs is hard for Swenson, who doesn't have much time to do it, and for his father, who is 85.

Swenson has different reasons for posting each tract: to keep nearby off-road motorcycle riders out of his field, to keep people from approaching his house off-road from the south, and to control hunting on his family's farmland.

He's been frustrated in the past by people hunting without asking. A hunter himself, he's never agreed with the past assumption that private land is open if not posted. He likes the electronic posting method.

Craig Keidel, of Mandan, posted about 59 acres near the Heart River north of 19th Street as "a second redundancy" to signs he will post. The hardest part of posting electronically was matching exactly with tax records' spellings, he said.