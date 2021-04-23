6 candidates to vie for 3 spots on Mandan School Board

Six candidates are running for three spots on the Mandan School Board this June.

Two at-large positions and one rural at-large position are open on the nine-member board this year. Board members serve three-year terms and receive a salary of $4,000 per year. The election is June 8 at the Brave Center. Absentee ballot applications will be available April 29.

Incumbents Rick Horn, Caroline Kozojed and Sheldon Wolf are seeking reelection to the board. Wolf is the sole candidate running for the rural member spot.

Horn is executive director of the housing authorities for Morton, Emmons and Mercer counties; he has served on the board since 2014. Kozojed was elected in 2015 and is an assistant professor at the University of Mary's Gary Tharaldson School of Business. Wolf, who was elected in 2013, is a former health information technology director for North Dakota.

Horn and Kozojed are being challenged by Ellie Shockley, Tom Peters and Stacey Bendish.

Shockley, an education researcher and Tribune columnist, ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the board in 2020. Peters lost a bid for an open Morton County Commission seat last November. He is a former Mandan Middle School assistant principal. Bendish is a boilermaker for Boilermakers Local 647. He ran for the state Senate in 2012.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

