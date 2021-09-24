5th annual Props & Hops to recognize local aircraft mechanics

The 2021 Props & Hops selection committee will recognize area aircraft technicians at this year’s fifth annual event scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Mandan Regional Airport-Lawler Field.
Proceeds will be dispersed among technicians working in the general aviation industry who live within 65 miles of the Bismarck-Mandan area.
“Aircraft Mechanics go through a rigorous training program and work in the tough North Dakota weather to make sure all airplanes are safe; privately owned and commercial flights alike. Their work often goes unnoticed because we don’t see just how hard they work. We just know that our airplanes make it safely to our destination. As a committee, we really wanted to bring to light how much these individuals contribute. Aircraft Mechanics are the unsung heroes of the aviation industry,” said Props & Hops committee member Danny Van Buskirk.
The event is open to the public and all pre-registered technicians will receive free admittance to the event. Attendees will enjoy locally brewed craft beer, live music from Ben Suchy and variety silent auction items to bid on.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Christine at christines@bismarckaero.com or 701-223-4754.