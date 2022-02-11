4th Republican enters North Dakota District 33 House race

Four Republicans are now running for two state House seats representing the heart of North Dakota's coal country.

Kari Bjerke Cutting, of rural Mercer County, announced her bid for a Republican endorsement for District 33 House on Monday.

She retired last year as vice president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, where she managed strategic and regulatory affairs.

She established a consulting firm that helps the coal, oil and gas industry work with regulations.

“My conservative values are deeply rooted in the small, hard-working communities which fuel North Dakota’s economic engines,” Bjerke Cutting said in a statement. “My life has been spent in the heart of coal country, where we taught our children to respect the folks who keep our lights on and cars on the move.”

She is a University of North Dakota graduate who began her career as a chemist with Dakota Gasification.

She also serves on various state and federal boards "where she has championed the energy industry and fought government overreach," according to her campaign announcement.

Coal advocate Anna Novak, of Hazen, and Reps. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, and Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, also are seeking GOP endorsements for the district's two seats.

District 33 Sen. Jessica Unruh Bell, R-Beulah, faces a challenge from Mandan-area farmer and business owner Keith Boehm.

District 33 Republicans' endorsing convention is Feb. 16. The district comprises Mercer and Oliver counties and parts of McLean and Morton counties.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years with new census data.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

