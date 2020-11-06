4-year-old girl dies in Hebron apartment fire

A 4-year-old girl died Tuesday night in an apartment fire in Hebron, according to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl’s name was not immediately released.

The two-story Lincoln Avenue building was engulfed by smoke and fire when law officers and Hebron firefighters responded to the call about 8:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Firefighters removed an elderly woman and a boy -- a twin to the deceased girl -- from the ground-floor apartment where the fire started. Rescuers entered through a bedroom window to recover the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was flown to a Bismarck hospital for treatment. The boy was transported by ambulance.

An elderly man was removed from a neighboring apartment but did not require medical treatment, officials said.

Hebron and Glen Ullin ambulances, the Richardton Fire Department and the state fire marshal assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

Only two of the four units in the building were occupied. The Red Cross was providing assistance to the displaced. Anyone wishing to offer additional help or donations to the families can contact Morton County Emergency Management at 701-595-2971.

