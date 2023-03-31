Four Bismarck men have been named as finalists to fill an open South Central District judgeship.

They are Jason Hammes, a judicial referee in the South Central District; Jackson Lofgren, partner in the Bismarck law firm of Suhr and Lofgren; David Phillips, attorney with Bismarck law firm Bakke Grinolds Wiederholt; and Matthew Sagsveen, director of Natural Resources and Native American Affairs Division in the North Dakota Attorney General's Office.

The Judicial Nominating Committee selected the four from a field of nine candidates. Gov. Doug Burgum will choose one to fill a vacancy created by his appointment of Douglas Bahr to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Bahr succeeded retired Justice Gerald VandeWalle earlier this year.

The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties. Bahr was based in Bismarck.