4-H'ers create beaded ornaments

The Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H Club met Oct. 15 to make beaded ornaments for the State Christmas Tree at the Morton County Law Enforcement Center.

Leader Vanessa Hoines presented achievement awards. Election of officers for the new club year are Grace Goettle, president; Elizabeth Hook, vice president; Angel Abdallah, secretary; Henry Bierman, treasurer; Jax Abdallah and Rita Goettle, co-reporters; Jacob Hook and Brynley Ramsdell, co-roll call leaders.

The club will meet Nov. 19 for cooking hosted by the Biermans.

An email will be sent to club members next month to confirm the time, date, and location.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0