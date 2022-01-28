3rd candidate joins District 33 House race

Three Republicans are now vying for two state House seats representing the heart of North Dakota's coal country.

Anna Novak, of Hazen, announced her candidacy for a District 33 GOP endorsement on Tuesday.

She is a registered sales assistant with Choice Wealth in Beulah, and has a degree from the University of Mary in communications with a public relations emphasis.

Her campaign said she "will fight to protect our careers, strengthen local economies, and preserve the clean coal-fired electricity that North Dakota relies on every day."

“Now more than ever, I’m committed to fight for our livelihoods during this critical time,” she said in a statement. “As a grassroots leader, I’ve worked to give voice to the faces of North Dakota coal. Now I’m hoping to bring that same conservative voice to the Legislature and fight for the backbone of our rural communities.”

The 2021 Legislature passed a sheaf of bills aimed at mitigating challenges facing the state's lignite coal plants and mines, which face competition from natural gas and renewable power.

Novak touts her family's background in coal mining and her education guiding her as a grassroots organizer.

She has testified in front of state lawmakers, and in 2020 collected signatures for a letter to the Mercer County Commission urging the board to keep a moratorium on wind-related projects.

She joins Reps. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, and Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, in jostling for Republican endorsements for the two House seats.

Sen. Jessica Unruh Bell, R-Beulah, faces a challenge from Mandan-area farmer and business owner Keith Boehm.

District 33 Republicans' endorsing convention is Feb. 16. The district comprises Mercer and Oliver counties and parts of McLean and Morton counties.

Separately, District 36 Republicans on Saturday endorsed incumbents Sen. Jay Elkin of Taylor, and Reps. Dori Hauck, of Hebron, and Gary Kreidt, of New Salem. District 36 encompasses western Morton County, eastern Stark County and part of Dunn County.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years with new census data.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

