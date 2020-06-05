31-year-old Mandan man accused of luring 13-year-old for sex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old Mandan man is accused of luring a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him in his car.

Aaron Brewer faces a Class AA felony charge of gross sexual imposition and a Class B felony for luring minors by computer or other electronic means, Morton County court records show.

The most serious charge carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Brewer allegedly created a false Facebook account under the name “Steven Hunter,” which he used to communicate with the victim using Facebook Messenger. The “Steven Hunter” Facebook account has since been deleted, according to the police affidavit.

Brewer allegedly told the girl that he was 17 years old but had cancer, causing him to look older. The girl said Brewer would come by her residence to drop off gifts and treats to her such as ice cream.

Brewer allegedly messaged the girl May 26 and asked her to come and “star-gaze” with him, when he allegedly had intercourse with her in his car, court records show.

Brewer was arrested by the McLean County Sheriff's Office on Saturday at a residence in Washburn. He is being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.