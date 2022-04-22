3 suspects plead not guilty in 3-pound meth case

Three men have pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges stemming from a December traffic stop in which Morton County and North Dakota Highway Patrol officers said they found more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine.

Brandon Hall, 30, of Hermitage, Tennessee; Anthony Sowell, 20, of Williston; and Anthony Havlicheck, 30, of Bakersfield, California, are charged with drug conspiracy, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken moved the men’s cases to trial at a Monday preliminary hearing. They pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them. Trial dates were not immediately listed in court documents. Hall and Havlicheck are in custody in lieu of $50,000 and $10,000 bail, respectively. Sowell is not in custody having posted $3,000 bail.

A Morton County sheriff’s deputy assisted a state trooper in searching the vehicle after a Dec. 8, 2021, traffic stop on Interstate 94, according to an affidavit. The search was prompted by the smell of marijuana coming from the car and suspected pieces of marijuana on the driver’s shirt, according to authorities. The officers said they found three heat-sealed bags of meth, plastic bags, a scale and a gun. The weight of the meth was more than 53 ounces, the affidavit states.

The men if convicted face the possibility of 20 years in prison on each of the two most serious charges.

