3 seek South Central District judgeship

Three area attorneys are seeking a judgeship in the South Central District, and three incumbents are running unopposed for the seats they hold.

Gabrielle Goter of Mandan, Scott Miller of Bismarck, and Bonnie Storbakken of Bismarck have filed petitions for a six-year term currently held by Judge Thomas Schneider. Schneider has served since the 1980s and announced late last year that he would not run for reelection in 2020.

Goter has served as assistant Morton County state’s attorney since 2010. She earned bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and Spanish at UND in 2005, and a juris doctorate in 2009. She’s worked as an intern or extern at the Morton County State’s Attorney's Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Bismarck, and the Grand Forks Public Defender’s Office. She also has served as a special assistant state’s attorney for Emmons, Burleigh, Grant, Sioux and Kidder counties.

Miller has served as a deputy Burleigh County state’s attorney since April 2019. He earned a law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in 1993 and holds master’s degrees in business and accounting. He served as a judicial extern in U.S. District Court and as a law clerk in state trial courts. Miller also has worked in private practice and in the banking industry.