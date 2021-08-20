3 lawyers in running for Mandan-based judgeship

Three attorneys including two from Bismarck remain in the running for a judgeship in the South Central Judicial District.

The North Dakota Judicial Nominating Committee has forwarded the names of Micheal Mulloy and Lindsey Nieuwsma, both of Bismarck, and Travis Finck of Valley City to Gov. Doug Burgum for consideration, according to the state Supreme Court.

The candidate Burgum picks will succeed Judge John Grinsteiner, who is retiring this month. Burgum has about 30 days to make an appointment.

Mulloy is in private practice at Mulloy Law in Bismarck. Nieuwsma is a judicial referee in the South Central Judicial District. Finck is executive director of the North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents.

All three applied for the post, along with Justin Balzer, the supervising attorney of the Bismarck Public Defender Office.

When a district judge leaves, the state Supreme Court determines whether to keep the judgeship in the present location, move it elsewhere or abolish it. The decision is based on statewide caseload data and comments from interested parties including attorneys and judges. The Supreme Court earlier ordered the vacancy being created by Grinsteiner's departure filled and determined that the judgeship will remain in Mandan.