3 in custody on stabbing, gang charges

Three men have been charged with felonies stemming from a Mandan stabbing incident in July.

Edward Nuckols, 32, was arrested early Wednesday by officers with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website. Nicholas Kinsella-Greff, 28, was arrested Tuesday evening by High Plains Fugitive Task Force officers, the center’s website shows. Both men are from Bismarck. They face murder conspiracy and criminal street gang charges, court documents show.

A third suspect, Girard Glaser, 49, of Bismarck, turned himself in and was arrested Tuesday. Nash Wollan, 48, of Williston, is still wanted by authorities.

Kinsella-Greff, Nuckols and Glaser are in custody. Bail was set at $100,000 for each man. Attorneys aren't listed for them in court documents.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for the men last week in connection with a stabbing during a July 3 street dance outside the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan. Authorities allege the four are members or aspiring members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club and attacked a member of the rival Hell's Angels. A man not associated with either motorcycle club suffered multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung in the incident, according to court documents.

The U.S. Department of Justice labels the Sons of Silence and the Hell's Angels as "outlaw motorcycle gangs." North Dakota has historically been territory claimed by the Sons of Silence, police say. Another motorcycle club in recent years joined the Hell’s Angels, which Sons of Silence members may have seen as a challenge, authorities say.

