3 Glen Ullin teens, adult honored for helping deputy

Three Glen Ullin High School students were recognized Wednesday for helping a deputy Morton County sheriff detain a man who on Sept. 24 resisted arrest at a Hebron gas station.

Grant Gerving, 17, and Ethan Duppong, 18, followed the man on foot after a deputy attempted to arrest him for causing a disturbance and trying to pay for fuel and goods with credit cards and debit cards that were not accepted, according to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office. Duppong’s sister, Alyssa Duppong, 16, and father, Mark Duppong, followed in a vehicle.

Gerving and Ethan Duppong detained the man on the city’s Main Street until Deputy Andrew Tryhus arrived in his vehicle and arrested the suspect, county spokeswoman Maxine Herr said.

Alvin Houle Jr. was charged with preventing arrest, disorderly conduct, refusing to halt and theft of property in connection with the incident, the office said. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors and was placed on probation for a year, court documents show.

Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said he was grateful to the four for their courage in helping a deputy in a potentially dangerous situation.

“They certainly demonstrated qualities that are consistent with the very best of Morton County,” Kirchmeier said.

The four were recognized during a small ceremony at the high school, Herr said.

